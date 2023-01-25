Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) traded down 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20. 105,172 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 383,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Thoughtworks from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Thoughtworks from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Thoughtworks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Thoughtworks Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.43.

Insider Transactions at Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $41,214.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,308.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $41,214.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,308.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $96,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,730.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,263 shares of company stock valued at $170,507 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,967,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,634,000 after acquiring an additional 385,827 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,179,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 382,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 296,120 shares in the last quarter. 19.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Articles

