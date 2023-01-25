THORChain Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $63.83 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. THORChain has a market cap of $553.07 million and $63.83 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain token can now be purchased for $1.69 or 0.00007457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.60 or 0.00398993 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,359.68 or 0.28006346 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.57 or 0.00597014 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000178 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain was first traded on May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 498,910,727 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,362,945 tokens. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org.

Buying and Selling THORChain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORCHain is a decentralized liquidity protocol that allows users to easily exchange cryptocurrency assets across a range of networks without losing full custody of their assets in the process.With THORChain, users can simply swap one asset for another in a permissionless setting, without needing to rely on order books to source liquidity. Instead, market prices are maintained through the ratio of assets in a pool (see automated market maker).The native utility token of the THORChain platform is RUNE. This is used as the base currency in the THORChain ecosystem and is also used for platform governance and security as part of THORChain's Sybil resistance mechanisms — since THORChain nodes must commit a minimum of 1 million RUNE to participate in its rotating consensus process.THORChain was funded through an initial DEX offering (IDO) which launched through the Binance DEX in July 2019. Its mainnet was originally launched in January 2021.Mainnet – https://viewblock.io/thorchainERC-20 – https://etherscan.io/token/0x3155ba85d5f96b2d030a4966af206230e46849cbBEP2 – https://explorer.binance.org/asset/RUNE-“

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

