Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect Third Coast Bancshares to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter.
Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. Third Coast Bancshares had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $33.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 million. On average, analysts expect Third Coast Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Third Coast Bancshares Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ TCBX traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.52. 9,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,784. Third Coast Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.61 million, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.39.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on TCBX shares. Raymond James cut shares of Third Coast Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 101,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,408,000 after buying an additional 125,713 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 395,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 308,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 11,396 shares during the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
