Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect Third Coast Bancshares to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. Third Coast Bancshares had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $33.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 million. On average, analysts expect Third Coast Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

Third Coast Bancshares Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCBX traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.52. 9,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,784. Third Coast Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.61 million, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.39.

Third Coast Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $17.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TCBX shares. Raymond James cut shares of Third Coast Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Trading of Third Coast Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 101,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,408,000 after buying an additional 125,713 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 395,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 308,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 11,396 shares during the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.