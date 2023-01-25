THG Plc (LON:THG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 411.67 ($5.10).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Numis Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.43) target price on shares of THG in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of THG in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of THG in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of THG in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

THG Price Performance

THG stock traded up GBX 0.28 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 54.78 ($0.68). 5,515,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,807,471. The stock has a market cap of £775.19 million and a P/E ratio of -4.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 57.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.84. THG has a 12 month low of GBX 31.15 ($0.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 159.24 ($1.97).

THG Company Profile

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

