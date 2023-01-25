The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.74

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.74 and last traded at $16.62, with a volume of 71317 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Swatch Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered The Swatch Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised The Swatch Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Swatch Group from CHF 350 to CHF 340 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Grupo Santander assumed coverage on The Swatch Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Swatch Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.80.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

The Swatch Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.