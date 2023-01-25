The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Acquired by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 0.18% of Simply Good Foods worth $5,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 54.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 242.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SMPL shares. Cowen initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average of $34.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.79. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $45.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

