The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 92.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.36.
Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $129.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.81 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.64. The firm has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a PE ratio of 91.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.46.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
