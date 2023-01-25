The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.30 Per Share (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.35. The consensus estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $14.94 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.40 EPS.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.41.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PNC opened at $158.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.77.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $736,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.