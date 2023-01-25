The North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Stock Price Up 0.7%

The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 305 ($3.78) and last traded at GBX 302 ($3.74). 150,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 128,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($3.71).

The North American Income Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94. The company has a market cap of £424.30 million and a PE ratio of 946.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 308.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 304.45.

The North American Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. The North American Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.06%.

Insider Activity at The North American Income Trust

The North American Income Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider Karyn Lamont acquired 3,000 shares of The North American Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 315 ($3.90) per share, with a total value of £9,450 ($11,699.89). In other The North American Income Trust news, insider Patrick Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 320 ($3.96) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($19,809.34). Also, insider Karyn Lamont bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 315 ($3.90) per share, for a total transaction of £9,450 ($11,699.89).

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

