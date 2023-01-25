The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Game Creek Capital LP

Game Creek Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up 4.5% of Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Game Creek Capital LP owned about 0.09% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $7,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,515 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth $146,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,466,000 after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

LSXMK opened at $39.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.82. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $34.34 and a 1 year high of $52.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $232,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and sold 28,335 shares worth $1,286,901. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

