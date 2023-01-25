The Goldman Sachs Group Raises International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $141.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $139.00 to $141.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.21% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.94.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.84. 1,564,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,349. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.11, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.79. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $83.14 and a twelve month high of $143.14.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,874,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $818,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,397 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,497,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $226,836,000 after acquiring an additional 925,805 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,184,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,551,000 after acquiring an additional 806,452 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,214.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 813,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,861,000 after acquiring an additional 751,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,215,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $201,192,000 after acquiring an additional 729,316 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

