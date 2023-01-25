The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,933 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Boeing by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $229,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,669 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,108,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,565 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Boeing by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after purchasing an additional 913,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $240.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.53.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.63. 2,664,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,941,531. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $223.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.31.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.