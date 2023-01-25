Textron (TXT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 25th. Analysts expect Textron to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Textron has set its FY22 guidance at $3.90-4.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $3.90-$4.00 EPS.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 12.40%. On average, analysts expect Textron to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of Textron stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,690,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,714. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. Textron has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $76.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Textron Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 2.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXT. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textron

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Textron by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Textron by 52.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

