Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.64-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.170-$4.530 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion. Texas Instruments also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.64-$1.90 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $178.58.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.6 %

TXN opened at $177.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $191.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.92 and a 200-day moving average of $168.62.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.99%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,354,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,642,000 after buying an additional 29,328 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 447,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,153,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 370,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,987,000 after buying an additional 33,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

