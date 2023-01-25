Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.64-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.17 billion-$4.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,875,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,700,842. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $191.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market cap of $160.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.47.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.99%.

Several brokerages have commented on TXN. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.57.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,354,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,642,000 after purchasing an additional 29,328 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 447,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,153,000 after purchasing an additional 15,916 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 370,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,987,000 after purchasing an additional 33,260 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.