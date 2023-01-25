Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Up 8.3%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $144.70 and last traded at $144.53. 135,900,797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 179,267,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.51.

Tesla Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.77 and a 200 day moving average of $220.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.02.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Institutional Trading of Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

