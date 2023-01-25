Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Lowered to $120.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 16.60% from the stock’s previous close.
TSLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.51.
Tesla Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of TSLA stock opened at $143.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.41. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in Tesla by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.
