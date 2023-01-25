Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Shares of Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.14 ($0.00). Tertiary Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,256,275 shares traded.
Tertiary Minerals Trading Down 5.6 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.87, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.32 million and a PE ratio of -1.51.
Tertiary Minerals Company Profile
Tertiary Minerals plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company engages in the development of a multi-commodity project portfolio, including precious metals, base metals, and industrial minerals. It owns interests in the Storuman fluorspar project located in north central Sweden; the Lassedalen fluorspar project located in the south-west of Oslo, Norway; the Pyramid gold project located in the northwest of Reno, Nevada; the Paymaster polymetallic project that includes claims covering an area of 390 acres located in southwest of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Kaaresselkä and Kiekerömaa gold projects located in Finland.
