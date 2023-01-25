Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRNO. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.46. The company had a trading volume of 221,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,755. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.53. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $50.36 and a twelve month high of $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.95 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 65.44%. Analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Terreno Realty news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $233,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,395.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,159,000 after buying an additional 341,279 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,537,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,049,000 after purchasing an additional 848,447 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 12.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,931,000 after purchasing an additional 615,074 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Terreno Realty by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,679,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,265,000 after acquiring an additional 37,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 1.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,215,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,030,000 after acquiring an additional 28,839 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

