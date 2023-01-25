Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRNO. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.
Terreno Realty Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Terreno Realty stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.46. The company had a trading volume of 221,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,755. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.53. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $50.36 and a twelve month high of $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.78.
Insider Buying and Selling at Terreno Realty
In other Terreno Realty news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $233,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,395.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,159,000 after buying an additional 341,279 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,537,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,049,000 after purchasing an additional 848,447 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 12.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,931,000 after purchasing an additional 615,074 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Terreno Realty by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,679,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,265,000 after acquiring an additional 37,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 1.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,215,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,030,000 after acquiring an additional 28,839 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Terreno Realty
Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.
