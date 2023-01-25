Terran Coin (TRR) Price Down 9% This Week

Terran Coin (TRR) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, Terran Coin has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terran Coin has a total market capitalization of $36.37 million and approximately $5.59 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terran Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.54 or 0.00006678 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terran Coin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.64 or 0.00395219 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,502.73 or 0.27743180 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.12 or 0.00576475 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Terran Coin Profile

Terran Coin’s launch date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terran Coin’s official website is terrancoin.com. Terran Coin’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin.

Terran Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terran Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terran Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terran Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terran Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.