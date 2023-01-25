Tembec (TSE:TMB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tembec Inc (TSE:TMB – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.19. Tembec shares last traded at C$5.18, with a volume of 53,538 shares changing hands.
Tembec Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.18.
About Tembec
Tembec Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the forest products business. It operates through four segments: Forest Products, Specialty Cellulose Pulp, Paper Pulp and Paper. The Forest Products segment consists primarily of forest and sawmill operations, which produce softwood lumber spruce/pine/fir (SPF) and specialty wood lumber.
Featured Articles
- Is The Bottom In For Cyber-Security Stocks?
- Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Pull into Buying Zone
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
- How Will Early 2023 Layoffs Affect These 5 Biotech Stocks?
- Is the Pain Over for Baudax Bio Investors after a 70% Spike?
Receive News & Ratings for Tembec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tembec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.