Tellor (TRB) Price Up 22.9% Over Last 7 Days

Tellor (TRB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Tellor has a total market cap of $39.49 million and $11.98 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar. One Tellor token can currently be bought for approximately $16.83 or 0.00071820 BTC on major exchanges.
Tellor Profile
Tellor’s launch date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,345,928 tokens. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io.
Buying and Selling Tellor
