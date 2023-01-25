Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) were up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.63 and last traded at $12.60. Approximately 408,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,772,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDS. StockNews.com cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telephone and Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 2.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 175.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telephone and Data Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 25,890 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 340,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Stories

