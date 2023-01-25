Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.67.

VIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,463,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,260,000 after purchasing an additional 746,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 935,150 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,032,000 after buying an additional 559,422 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 970,912 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 538,732 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,014,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,452,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 393,787 shares during the last quarter. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIV opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Telefônica Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.86.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

