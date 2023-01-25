Teledyne Technologies (TDY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.52 per share for the quarter. Teledyne Technologies has set its Q4 guidance at $4.46-$4.56 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $17.70-$17.80 EPS.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.24. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. On average, analysts expect Teledyne Technologies to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $410.32. The company had a trading volume of 285,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,673. The company has a 50 day moving average of $408.37 and a 200-day moving average of $388.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $325.00 and a 52 week high of $493.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In related news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total transaction of $1,677,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,522,062.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,505 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,036 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $445.00 to $488.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.67.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

