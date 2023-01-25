TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,787,092 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 1,397,250 shares.The stock last traded at $19.18 and had previously closed at $20.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.65.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.07). TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $803.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.80 million. Analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TEGNA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in TEGNA by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in TEGNA by 231.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in TEGNA by 402.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEGNA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.