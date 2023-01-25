Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Shares Down 3.4%

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.89 and last traded at $28.96. 219,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 420,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TNK. StockNews.com lowered Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teekay Tankers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Teekay Tankers Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $963.56 million, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.20.

Institutional Trading of Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.11). Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $144.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.19 million. On average, research analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 1,597.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 127.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. 28.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Further Reading

