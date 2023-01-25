TE Connectivity (TEL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 25th. Analysts expect TE Connectivity to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2023 guidance at $1.50-$1.50 EPS.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. On average, analysts expect TE Connectivity to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE:TEL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,976,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,260. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $151.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,820.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 76,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,761. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in TE Connectivity by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.50.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.