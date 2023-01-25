TD Securities Cuts Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Price Target to C$5.50

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 38.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BLN. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Blackline Safety from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Blackline Safety stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.92. The company had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,527. The stock has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.92.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

