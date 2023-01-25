Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APH. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 112.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Amphenol by 497.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 3,875.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 46.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE APH traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.20. 1,106,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,176. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $82.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

