Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,175 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Kornit Digital worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,241,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,755,000 after purchasing an additional 861,609 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kornit Digital by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,823,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,819,000 after acquiring an additional 87,283 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Kornit Digital by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,617,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,072,000 after acquiring an additional 527,536 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Kornit Digital by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,446,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,489,000 after acquiring an additional 109,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in Kornit Digital by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,242,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,844,000 after acquiring an additional 73,308 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kornit Digital from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Shares of KRNT traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $22.81. The stock had a trading volume of 94,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,330. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.59. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $110.94.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $66.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.06 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

