Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,400,000 after purchasing an additional 630,477 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,709,000 after acquiring an additional 250,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Equinix by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,445,000 after acquiring an additional 43,278 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Equinix by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,180,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,787,000 after acquiring an additional 116,363 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Equinix by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,094,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,168,000 after acquiring an additional 51,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total value of $5,212,188.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at $11,726,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total value of $5,212,188.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at $11,726,363.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,532.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,812 shares of company stock worth $11,839,270 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Trading Down 1.0 %

Equinix Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $7.36 on Wednesday, hitting $712.26. 70,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,222. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $776.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $679.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $642.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 162.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on EQIX. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $757.33.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.