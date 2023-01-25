Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the quarter. Impinj makes up approximately 3.7% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of Impinj worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj during the third quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the third quarter worth $1,372,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the third quarter worth $250,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 4.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 148,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the third quarter worth $825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of Impinj stock traded down $5.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.28 and a beta of 2.31. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $137.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $68.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.67 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 236.49% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total transaction of $28,213.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,857.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $584,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,840,239.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total value of $28,213.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,857.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 500,321 shares of company stock valued at $58,665,552. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.29.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.