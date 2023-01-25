Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Buys 79 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,066,688,000 after buying an additional 2,354,559 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,309,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,953,000 after buying an additional 560,147 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,543,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,334,000 after buying an additional 113,990 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,622,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,409,000 after buying an additional 144,756 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,076,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,573,000 after buying an additional 136,305 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Crown Castle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.14.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

About Crown Castle

NYSE CCI traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $145.24. 302,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,520. The firm has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.68. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $199.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.