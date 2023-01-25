Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. EPAM Systems accounts for approximately 1.7% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,301,747,000 after acquiring an additional 935,119 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $346,717,000 after purchasing an additional 393,786 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $75,639,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,849,348,000 after purchasing an additional 115,422 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems stock traded down $11.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $320.01. 94,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,682. The company’s fifty day moving average is $339.76 and its 200-day moving average is $360.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $496.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.32, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.59.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.63. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.87.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

