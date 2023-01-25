Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,011 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hercules Capital by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 19,566 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 10.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. 23.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HTGC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.86.

In other news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 946,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,404,153.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HTGC traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $14.05. 107,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,463. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 1.43. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $84.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.97 million. Equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

