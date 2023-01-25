Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Trading 2.5% Higher

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 460 ($5.70) and last traded at GBX 451 ($5.58). 5,258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 19,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 440 ($5.45).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.19) price objective on shares of Tatton Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Tatton Asset Management Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of £270.81 million and a P/E ratio of 2,652.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 453.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 407.19.

Tatton Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Tatton Asset Management Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. Tatton Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

