Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $54.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE TARO opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.63. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $51.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.91). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $130.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.02 million. Equities analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TARO. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.6% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 245,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after buying an additional 81,372 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% in the first quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 565,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,483,000 after acquiring an additional 26,984 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $735,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $859,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,128,000 after acquiring an additional 17,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

