Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,182 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $163.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.95. The company has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

