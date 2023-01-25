Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,908 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $161.00. 374,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,446. The stock has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.59 and its 200 day moving average is $158.95.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

