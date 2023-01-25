Tamar Securities LLC Has $8.49 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Tamar Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.70. 738,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,427. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $159.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.36.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

