Tamar Securities LLC Buys 1,751 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Tamar Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.1% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 19.9% during the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 20,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.66. 4,491,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,043,820. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.08. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

