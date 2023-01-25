Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,803,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 763,189 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.40% of Synchrony Financial worth $51,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SYF stock opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.43.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Featured Stories

