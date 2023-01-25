Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share.

SYF traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $35.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,727,527. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day moving average is $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

SYF has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

In other news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

