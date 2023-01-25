Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Announces Earnings Results

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14, RTT News reports. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS.
Synchrony Financial stock opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.
In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
SYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.
Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.
