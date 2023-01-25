Synapse Self Reported Market Cap Tops $147.53 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00003633 BTC on popular exchanges. Synapse has a total market cap of $147.53 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Synapse has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 69% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00398450 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,307.31 or 0.27968269 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.43 or 0.00600532 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Synapse

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

Buying and Selling Synapse

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

