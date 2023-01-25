sUSD (SUSD) Market Cap Reaches $59.78 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 25th. One sUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004415 BTC on popular exchanges. sUSD has a market capitalization of $59.78 million and $2.40 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

sUSD Profile

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 59,663,820 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

