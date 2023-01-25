sUSD (SUSD) Market Cap Reaches $59.78 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 25th. One sUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004415 BTC on popular exchanges. sUSD has a market capitalization of $59.78 million and $2.40 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 62.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.88 or 0.00400005 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000125 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,378.98 or 0.28077418 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $135.89 or 0.00598127 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000175 BTC.
sUSD Profile
sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 59,663,820 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io.
Buying and Selling sUSD
