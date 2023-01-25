Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.06.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average of $28.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.97 and a beta of 2.26. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $39.13.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $631.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $2,492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,680,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $2,492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,406 shares in the company, valued at $32,680,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,775 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $149,553.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,444,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,244,496.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,143 shares of company stock worth $7,387,001. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 12.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 28.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 27.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 232,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 49,713 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 8.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

