Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading Up 7.8%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) shares were up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.95. Approximately 2,463,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 3,417,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOVA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.06.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $149.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.49 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. Research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 195.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.