Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target Increased to C$69.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of SLF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $49.06. 560,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $58.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.92.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 13.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 205.8% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

